- XRP/USD recovers from hibernation to become one of the best-performing altcoins of the day.
- The long-term bulls' target is created by $0.3000.
Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day. The coin has been dozing in a tight range for the past several days, however, not it is one of the best-performing alt coins out of top-20.
XRP/USD, the short-term technical picture
Ripple’s ascend can be attributed to a general improvement of the cryptocurrency market sentiments. Bitcoin (BTC)’s recovery from the recent lows and a move above critical $8,000 helped the altcoins to start an upside correction.
On an hourly chart, XRP/USD jumped above SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of the Bollinger Band for the first time since September 23. The coin is strongly overbought, which implies that we witness a retreat towards the initial support at $0.2550 created by the above-said the upper line of the Bollinger Band. It is followed by psychological $0.2500 with SMA200 one-hour located on approach.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $0.2600 will attract new buyers to the market and allow for an extended recovery towards SMA50 daily at $0.2660/ The next bulls’ target awaits us on approach to $0.30 (a confluence of SMA100 daily and the upper line of a daily Bollinger Band)
XRP/USD, one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls go into offensive, take BTC/USD above $8,000
Bitcoin (BTC) is on the upside quest, The first cryptocurrency has recovered from the recent low of $7,706 and got back above critical $8,000 amid growing upside momentum.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD clinches to $7.00 as bears try to regain control
NEO, currently the 21st largest coin with the total market value of $498 million, has lost 3.5% in recent 24 hours and about 2% since the beginning of the day. While the coin has retreated from the recent low of $6.71 (September 26) and recovered above $7.00; however the coin is still vulnerable to further losses.
Ripple price update: Tepid price action prevails within a flag pattern
Ripple price action shows no enthusiasm for buyers who prefer to stay hibernated. The mundane trading over the weekend saw XRP remain largely unchanged. Besides, the price is trading sideways within a flag pattern with resistance at $0.25 and support at $0.23.
Stellar market update: XLM/USD trapped in a range, stable despite the sell-off on the market
Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing 14% of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0570, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.