Stellar market update: XLM/USD trapped in a range, stable despite the sell-off on the market

- XLM/USD has been range-bound after a sharp sell-off during the previous week.
- Strong resistance at $0.06 might limit the recovery.
Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing 14% of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0570, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. Stellar is the tenth-largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $1.16 billion and an average daily trading volume about $164 million, which is nearly half as much as on Friday, September 27.
Stellar's technical picture
XLM/USD has been moving in a tight range limited by the lower and the upper lines of four-hour Bollinger Band at $0.05656 and $0.05920 respectively. On the upside, the next resistance is located at psychological $0.06. This barrier is strengthened by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a four-hour chart. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.0635 (SMA100 four-hour) and $0.0700.
On the downside, once the above-mentioned the lower line of four-hour Bollinger Band is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards the recent low of $0.0524. The critical support is created by psychological $0.0500.
XLM/USD, the four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
