On January 30, Ripple price had a massive breakout jumping by 155% and quickly plummeted down to $0.36 in less than 10 hours. The pump was caused by a Reddit group named WallStreetBets which also caused a massive short squeeze on the stock of Gamestop.

Polkadot defended a key support level on February 10 and bounced significantly towards a new all-time high at $25.7. However, the breakout above the previous high was notably weak and the digital asset saw a quick pullback down to $24.5.

Elrond has been trading inside a massive rally since October 2020 from an all-time low of $6.8 to an all-time high above $200. In the past 48 hours, the digital asset has gained more than $2 billion in market capitalization, placing top 20.