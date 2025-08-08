Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Pi Network & Dogecoin – American Wrap 08 August

XRP price bids for new record high as Ripple, SEC signal lawsuit resolution
Ripple (XRP) holds near its intraday high of $3.38 on Friday, backed by a sudden increase in speculative demand after the United States (US) Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) signaled a potential end to its five-year lawsuit.
Pi Network Price Forecast: Reversal chances spark as PI hints at repeating history
Pi Network (PI) edges higher by around 1% at press time on Friday, extending the 4.64% rise from Thursday, hinting at a bullish comeback with an Adam and Eve setup on the 4-hour chart.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE sustains bullish outlook, but surge in supply in profit poses risks
Dogecoin (DOGE) upholds a robust bullish outlook on Friday, as it extends recovery from support at $0.1881 by nearly 19% to trade at around $0.2232 at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin sustains bullish outlook, but surge in supply in profit poses risks
Dogecoin edges higher on Friday, backed by increase in speculative demand. DOGE’s Open Interest hits $3.4 billion, while volume increases to $6.5 billion. Dogecoin’s supply in profit rises, adding to the risk of profit taking.
Pi Network flashes bullish potential ignoring the community concerns
PI price action forms an Adam and Eve pattern setup, signaling a potential bullish reversal. Pi Network invests in OpenMind, an AI robotics startup that has raised $20 million in funding.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin uptrend takes a breather as Ethereum, XRP bulls tighten grip
Bitcoin price approaches $118,000 round-figure resistance but then retraces amid steady spot ETF inflows. Ethereum surges 16% from last week’s support as bulls tighten grip, aiming for highs above $4,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin price closes above the $116,000 resistance, with bulls setting sights on the $120,000 level. Trump signs an executive order enabling cryptocurrency assets in 401(k) retirement accounts.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.