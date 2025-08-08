Pi Network Price Forecast: Reversal chances spark as PI hints at repeating history

- PI price action forms an Adam and Eve pattern setup, signaling a potential bullish reversal.
- Pi Network invests in OpenMind, an AI robotics startup that has raised $20 million in funding.
- Pi's community raises concerns about the network's request for volunteers to limit misinformation about the project.
Pi Network (PI) edges higher by around 1% at press time on Friday, extending the 4.64% rise from Thursday, hinting at a bullish comeback with an Adam and Eve setup on the 4-hour chart.
Optimism around PI has revived somewhat after news that Pi Network has invested in AI robotics startup OpenMind. However, the community remains on edge following the recent circular from Pi Network that requests that Pi community members, commonly referred to as Pioneers, voluntarily address the rising misinformation on public forums without any apparent compensation.
Pi Network invests in OpenMind
OpenMind, a US-based AI robotics startup, officially announced $20 million investment raise backed by Pantera Capital. The investment will work towards creating a global network to improve coordination and communication between AI-powered androids. The project has been backed by multiple names, including the Pi Network’s core team.
This marks one of Pi Network's investment ventures following the $100 million commitment made on Pi2Day on June 28. However, there has been no official release from Pi Network regarding the exact amount of the investment.
Social chatter increases amid a new circular release
Pioneers, users of the Pi Network, are on the edge with the recent circular requesting for volunteers to curb the spread of "misinformation" in the community. Jatin Gupta, a pioneer, said, “It's the project's job to do press conferences and invite media people to provide correct information,” in an X Post on Friday.
Furthermore, Gupta raised concerns about the lack of communication or marketing managers. Amid the rising chatter on the matter, Santiment shows that the social dominance score (Pi Network’s share in total crypto discussions) of Pi Network has risen to 0.23%, up from a weekly low of 0.18% on Wednesday.
Social dominance score. Source: Santiment
However, the total weighted sentiment of Pi Network stood at a bearish -0.441 on Thursday, down from -0.28 on Wednesday.
Pi Network recreates the Adam and Eve setup
Pi Network edges higher to the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.3699 on the 4-hour chart at press time on Friday. The short-term consolidation above $0.3334, which formed a weekly Adam and Eve pattern, was previously observed in early July on the same chart, resulting in a short-lived surge.
The current pattern’s upper ceiling is near $0.3700, and a decisive close above this level or the 50-period EMA could ignite a breakout rally. In such a case, the bulls could target the 100-period EMA at $0.3938.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays increasing bullish momentum as the average line and green histograms rise. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows steady growth, reaching 59 on the 4-hour chart, indicating that buying pressure is holding up.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
On the downside, if PI reverses from the upper ceiling at $0.3700, it could extend the decline to the weekly low of $0.3334.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin sustains bullish outlook, but surge in supply in profit poses risks
Dogecoin edges higher on Friday, backed by increase in speculative demand. DOGE’s Open Interest hits $3.4 billion, while volume increases to $6.5 billion. Dogecoin’s supply in profit rises, adding to the risk of profit taking.
Pi Network flashes bullish potential ignoring the community concerns
PI price action forms an Adam and Eve pattern setup, signaling a potential bullish reversal. Pi Network invests in OpenMind, an AI robotics startup that has raised $20 million in funding.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin uptrend takes a breather as Ethereum, XRP bulls tighten grip
Bitcoin price approaches $118,000 round-figure resistance but then retraces amid steady spot ETF inflows. Ethereum surges 16% from last week’s support as bulls tighten grip, aiming for highs above $4,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin price closes above the $116,000 resistance, with bulls setting sights on the $120,000 level. Trump signs an executive order enabling cryptocurrency assets in 401(k) retirement accounts.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.