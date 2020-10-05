XRP is finally showing signs of recovery after a massive breakout from an important pattern formed on the daily channel. Several technical indicators are showing that XRP could be poised to hit $0.30 in the short-term.

NEO is down 12% since the beginning of October and continues trading inside a downtrend. Despite the launch of Flamingo, a decentralized finance protocol built on top of NEO’s blockchain, the price of the digital asset has continued to drop.

For the most part, THETA has been flat and trading sideways from 2018 until February 2020. In the last seven months, THETA has managed to see a vast $600 million growth in market capitalization.