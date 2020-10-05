- THETA is currently trading at $0.765 after a notable breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern.
- Bulls still need to hold a crucial support level to continue with the upside price action.
THETA hit its all-time high at $0.79 on September 30. The digital asset is up by more than 2,000% since the low at $0.03 in March 2020.
THETA is one of the best-performing assets in 2020
For the most part, THETA has been flat and trading sideways from 2018 until February 2020. In the last seven months, THETA has managed to see a vast $600 million growth in market capitalization.
THETA/USDT daily chart
The daily chart is in favor of the bulls as THETA has been trading inside an uptrend. The 50-SMA and the 100-SMA were turned into support levels around April 2020 and held strong since then.
Although the daily RSI is currently on the verge of being overextended, history shows that it won’t stop THETA price from climbing further. From August 1 to August 24, the RSI was overextended or close to it on several occasions; however, the price continued climbing from $0.24 to $0.58.
THETA/USDT 15-minute chart
On a shorter time-frame, we can see a decisive breakout above a symmetrical triangle pattern. However, the price did get rejected at $0.777, and it’s now looking to re-test the upper trendline. If bulls can successfully defend the trendline level, the next price target for THETA would be $0.80.
On the other hand, a breakout below the lower trendline into a loss of both the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA at around $0.75 would shift the odds in favor of the bears.
THETA New Addresses Chart
Looking at the chart with new THETA addresses that have joined the network, we see a notable decrease in growth over the past week, from a peak of 15 new addresses on September 28 to only 4 currently. This would indicate that the interest in the digital asset is lower, despite the recent bullish breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Weekend recovery hits pause
Cryptocurrencies are stepping into the new week majestically, even as recovery hovers on the horizon. Trading over the weekend was mainly sluggish, especially for the major digital assets.
MimbleWimble launch to push LTC outside the range
Litecoin (LTC), now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3 billion, is changing hands at $46.20. The coin has gained over 1% of its value in the last 24 hours.
YFI poised for recovery aiming for $22,000
Yearn.finance, received a massive beating last week, losing over 38% of its value. However, the losses were not unique to the decentralized finance (DeFi) token because leading digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum dived to $10,400 and $335, respectively.
Lawsuit against Ripple goes on even as US District Court dismisses fraud allegations
Ripple has been dealing with multiple lawsuits for several years now. In a new development, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California ruled out a couple of fraud allegations filed against the blockchain startup.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC withstands “perfect storm” of Trump's COVID and BitMEX woes
Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneer cryptocurrency, dropped below the local support of $10,600 on Thursday, October 1, and hit the low of $10,363 during early Asian hours on Friday.