Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Meme Coins & Cryptos – American Wrap 26 June

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP/BTC pair falls to 7-month low, but falling wedge hints at imminent breakout
Ripple (XRP) is facing growing selling pressure amid broader market uncertainties, driven by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic factors. After a sharp but brief run from the weekend low of $1.90, the token is trading at around $2.14 at the time of writing on Thursday. This technical weakness corresponds to a significant decline in the XRP/BTC trading pair, which has been hovering at around 0.00001982 after peaking at 0.000034 in January.
Fartcoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat offer bearish signals as meme coins falter despite Bitcoin's steady rise
The cryptocurrency market experienced a rollercoaster ride in June amid geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty. Despite Bitcoin's (BTC) paring losses incurred after Israel launched attacks on Iran, the meme coin sector has seen a subdued recovery, with leading tokens including Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Pepe (PEPE), and Dogwifhat (WIF) extending losses on Thursday.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tick higher as US Dollar weakens amid Trump's reiterated criticism of Powell
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its recovery, briefly stepping above $108,000 resistance before correcting to trade at around $107,356 at the time of writing on Thursday, citing growing investor interest in digital assets due to concerns about the United States (US) Federal Reserve's independence. Leading altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are gaining bullish momentum, backing the surge in investor interest.
