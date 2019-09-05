Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.1 billion, has retreated from the recent high of $0.2618 and settled below $0.2600 handle during early Asian hours. While XRP/USD is unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day, the short-term bullish sentiments imply that the coin is vulnerable to further losses. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2570.

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.5 has resumed the sell-off during early European hours and touched an area below $170.00. While the coin has managed to recover to $171.70 by the time of writing the overall short-term trend remains bearish as long as the price stays below $175.00. ETH/USD is down nearly 4% in recent 24 hours.

TRON (TRX), the 14th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $1 billion, has lost over 2.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0152 by the time of writing. While the downside movement was caused by a sell-off on the cryptocurrency market, TRON appears to be among of the biggest losers out of top-20 altcoins.