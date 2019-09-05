Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD returns in the old range amid technical sell-off
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.1 billion, has retreated from the recent high of $0.2618 and settled below $0.2600 handle during early Asian hours. While XRP/USD is unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day, the short-term bullish sentiments imply that the coin is vulnerable to further losses. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2570.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD dips below $170.00 amid growing bearish pressire
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.5 has resumed the sell-off during early European hours and touched an area below $170.00. While the coin has managed to recover to $171.70 by the time of writing the overall short-term trend remains bearish as long as the price stays below $175.00. ETH/USD is down nearly 4% in recent 24 hours.
TRON Fundation fails to support TRX with massive buy back
TRON (TRX), the 14th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $1 billion, has lost over 2.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0152 by the time of writing. While the downside movement was caused by a sell-off on the cryptocurrency market, TRON appears to be among of the biggest losers out of top-20 altcoins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
