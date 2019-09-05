- TRON Foundation performed massive buyback.
- The short-term technical picture implies that the sell-off may be extended.
TRON (TRX), the 14th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $1 billion, has lost over 2.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0152 by the time of writing. While the downside movement was caused by a sell-off on the cryptocurrency market, TRON appears to be among of the biggest losers out of top-20 altcoins.
TRON buys TRX back
TRON Foundation proceeded with the Buy-Back plan announced back in May.
"In July 2019, TRON announced the $20 Million Buy-Back Plan. The 1st phase of 2019 as set out in the plan. Thank you for your support of #TRON. Next phase of the #TRX buy-back plan will be announced in due time based on development of TRON ecosystem,”TRON’s founder Justin Sun wrote in his twitter account.
TRON Foundation developers explained that the coins were needed to speed up the network development, launch new products and support TRX exchange rate. The company will continue buying back TRX coins; however, the timeline of the buybacks is not disclosed.
TRON’s technical picture
The buyback did little to support the coin’s price. TRX/USD peaked at $0.0161 on September 3 and has been sliding down ever since. The initial support is created by $0.0151, which is the lowest level since August 28. On the upside, the resistance awaits at $0.0157. It is created by a combination of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour and the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band.
TRX/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Is Using Less Energy Despite Record Hash Rate, New Data Shows
Data from aggregator Statista accessed on Sept. 5 showed that despite more computing power being dedicated to Bitcoin mining, less electricity is required to fuel it.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD returns in the old range amid technical sell-off
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.1 billion, has retreated from the recent high of $0.2618 and settled below $0.2600 handle during early Asian hours.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $67.00, vulnerable for further losses
Litecoin has been sidelined with bearish bias during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $66.96, having lost 1.2% in recent 24 hours. The coin retreated below $67.00.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD slips below $76.00, retains bullish bias
Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 2.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. Monero, now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion is changing hands at $75.70 at the time of writing, off the intraday high registered at $76.26.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.