Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Ethereum & Bitcoin – European Wrap 27 January

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP recovery stalls below $2.00 despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple (XRP) is trading around $1.88 at the time of writing on Tuesday, correcting from the previous day’s high of $1.95. The cross-border remittance token remains under immense pressure amid a weak technical structure.

Despite steady institutional interest, retail demand continues to lag, suggesting a lack of confidence in XRP’s ability to sustain an uptrend.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside remains limited as institutional interest returns modestly

Bitcoin (BTC) is pressing down toward $88,000 support at the time of writing on Tuesday. The King of crypto remains trapped between the $88,000 and $90,000 levels, unable to break out despite recording minimal inflows into Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), signaling tepid institutional appetite.

As Bitcoin miners cut unprofitable production, Hash Ribbon metric points to BTC price rebound

While the weekend's U.S. storm disrupted Bitcoin mining as higher costs hit profitability and led companies to cut computing power, or hashrate, crypto traders will be focusing on a metric known as the Hash Ribbon, an indicator built on the premise that the price of the largest cryptocurrency often reaches a low during periods of what's known as miner capitulation.

FXStreet Team

