Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Chainlink & Crypto – European Wrap 13 September

Share:

XRP price has been dull after the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit details were ironed out. Since the July 13 verdict announcement, the altcoin has shed 50% to where it currently trades – $0.478. This price decline is expected to continue in the short term, with technical indicators pointing to an extended correction for the remittance token if it fails to overcome a key hurdle.

XRP price saw a massive uptick in buying pressure after the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s decision was announced on July 13. Since then, Ripple bulls have done nothing but flee, which has caused the altcoin to shed 50% of its value.

Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. Chainlink ranks alongside Polkadot, Kusama and Cardano, while the development activity metric has likely catalyzed a recovery in LINK price.

On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment has shared insights from three years of development activity in the top 10 cryptocurrency projects. The chart compares the development on the following protocols:

We saw another attempt to shake up the crypto market on Monday and Tuesday. Still, the balance sheet quickly recovered with a total capitalisation of $1.033 trillion, just as before Monday's $1 trillion failure. On a broader basis, the market is still sliding down bit by bit, as the equilibrium level was closer to 1.05 from the 18th to the 30th of August, dropping to 1.04 in early September, and is now hovering just above 1.033.