Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Chainlink & Crypto – European Wrap 13 September

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holders need to prepare for 25% crash
XRP price has been dull after the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit details were ironed out. Since the July 13 verdict announcement, the altcoin has shed 50% to where it currently trades – $0.478. This price decline is expected to continue in the short term, with technical indicators pointing to an extended correction for the remittance token if it fails to overcome a key hurdle.
XRP price saw a massive uptick in buying pressure after the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s decision was announced on July 13. Since then, Ripple bulls have done nothing but flee, which has caused the altcoin to shed 50% of its value.
Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK
Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. Chainlink ranks alongside Polkadot, Kusama and Cardano, while the development activity metric has likely catalyzed a recovery in LINK price.
On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment has shared insights from three years of development activity in the top 10 cryptocurrency projects. The chart compares the development on the following protocols:
Crypto’s landslide, Bitcoin’s trying to form a trough
We saw another attempt to shake up the crypto market on Monday and Tuesday. Still, the balance sheet quickly recovered with a total capitalisation of $1.033 trillion, just as before Monday's $1 trillion failure. On a broader basis, the market is still sliding down bit by bit, as the equilibrium level was closer to 1.05 from the 18th to the 30th of August, dropping to 1.04 in early September, and is now hovering just above 1.033.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
OP investors in profit relax as Optimism price exhibits recovery rally signal
Optimism price bounced back over the past day after noting a two-month low. The altcoin is exhibiting bullish signals. However, its bullish bias might face some resistance if the short-term investors decide to exit to prevent any potential losses going forward.
Stellar price eyes 10% fall despite growing social metrics
Stellar (XLM) token has indicated strong volatility over the last few months, with the price action consolidating within a triangle pattern. As the technical formation fills up, XLM is likely to break below from a technical standpoint, despite social metrics indicating growing popularity.
Hong Kong-based crypto exchange CoinEx hacked for $31 million; hackers steal ETH, TRX, MATIC
Crypto exchange CoinEx fell victim to cybercrime earlier in the day as perpetrators managed to steal millions of dollars worth of crypto assets. While the exchange reassured 100% compensation, users did not hold back from accusing the exchange of rug pull despite CoinEx providing proof-of-reserves.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.