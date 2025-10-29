TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Pi Network – American Wrap 29 October

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP edges higher as Ripple eyes ETF approval in Q4

Ripple (XRP) moves higher on Wednesday, in step with crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The cross-border money transfer token holds steadily above $2.65, as bulls tighten their grip, building on optimism that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue to ease its monetary policy by lowering interest rates by 25 basis points later in the day.

The 2021 redux myth: Why Bitcoin's next move likely won't mirror the past

Everyone sees the setup. Dollar weakness. Fed rate cuts on the horizon. Bitcoin consolidating after hitting new all-time highs. The pattern recognition part of our brains screams: "We've seen this movie before."

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout. The technical outlook is bullish, while the near 120 million PI tokens to be unlocked in November and rising inflows over Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) could provide headwinds.  

