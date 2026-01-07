Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & MS – European Wrap 7 January

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. Profit-taking appears to be center stage, as confidence in XRP’s ability to sustain the uptrend falters.

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are falling on Wednesday as the recent rally pauses. Bitcoin and its peers have had a strong start to 2026 after a dismal final few months of last year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has taken another step deeper into the crypto, filing a registration statement for an Ethereum Trust, according to a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.