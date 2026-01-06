Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 6 January

Ripple (XRP) is showing strength, trading at $2.36 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The cross-border remittance token has maintained a steady uptrend for six consecutive days, underscoring steady inflows into XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

A break above a multi-month trendline could boost XRP’s chances to extend the trend toward the pivotal $3.00 level, especially with retail demand making a comeback.

Bitcoin (BTC) price trades around $93,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, pausing near a key resistance zone after its recent advance. Institutional demand remains supportive, with US-listed spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recording their largest single-day inflow since early October. In addition, Strategy’s (MSTR) Bitcoin purchase on Monday and expanded cash reserves reinforce confidence in the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in the near term.

Meanwhile, institutional demand has made a notable comeback, with BTC, ETH, and XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recording significant inflows. If demand for crypto ETF products steadies in the coming weeks, the path with the least resistance could remain upward.