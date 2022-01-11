Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Shiba Inu & Bitcoin – American Wrap 11 January

MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.

Shiba Inu price has been in a clear downtrend for several months, with little in the form of any reprieve. However, bulls are likely to take over very soon and create an intense short squeeze that could rally SHIBA to levels not seen since October 2021.

Bitcoin price action shows evidence that a bottom may be forming, denying bears any further movement lower. Ethereum price has developed a ridiculously extended hidden bullish divergence condition on its weekly chart, warning of an imminent bullish reversal. XRP price hammered with two major short setups, but sellers failed to push XRP lower.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.