Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, DUSK & Midnight — Asian Wrap 20 January

FXStreet Team

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a minor recovery after recording a fresh record low of $0.1502 on Monday. Mainnet holders have withdrawn over 4 million PI tokens from centralized exchanges supporting Pi Network over the last 24 hours. The technical outlook for PI remains bearish as momentum indicators signal intense selling pressure. 

DUSK Price Forecast: DUSK pauses near $0.20 after explosive rally as on-chain and derivatives activity surge

DUSK (DUSK) price holds above $0.20 on Tuesday after rallying more than 31% in the previous day. The privacy-focused coin has surged more than 1.75 times in the previous week as DUSK’s Open Interest (OI) and trading volume reached record highs. In addition, DUSK announced a partnership with Chainlink (LINK) on Monday to enable cross-chain interoperability for tokenized real-world assets, highlighting its growing long-term utility.

Top Crypto Gainers: Midnight, Tezos, and Quant – Short-term recovery at risk

Midnight trades above $0.0600 at press time on Tuesday, following a 10% recovery the previous day. Cardano’s privacy-focused token’s rebound broke out of a falling channel pattern on the 4-hour chart but struggles to exceed the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.064566. The moving average is sloping downward, which has capped gains twice earlier this week

FXStreet Team

