Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PI, Crypto & Monero – European Wrap 12 August

Pi Network Price Forecast: Pl nears key support amid bearish signals
Pi Network (PI) retraces under $0.4000 at press time on Tuesday, following its peak at $0.4661 on Sunday. The technical outlook suggests a bearish bias as trading volume decreases, with increasing chances of a 10% correction similar to the one seen in mid-July.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade broadly steady ahead of US CPI data
The cryptocurrency market is widely consolidating on Tuesday ahead of the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin (BTC) holds above a key range support of $117,000 and $118,000 following the breakout to $122,335 on Monday.
Monero declines sharply on concerns about possible manipulation from Qubic Mining
Monero (XMR) price declines more than 7% on Tuesday, trading below $250 at the time of writing, after plunging over 11% last week. The privacy-focused cryptocurrency is facing heightened scrutiny from traders after Qubic Mining allegedly gained majority control of its hashrate, triggering fears of potential blockchain manipulation and undermining confidence in the asset’s security.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and XRP stabilize, ETH nears all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) stabilize below their key resistance levels; a firm close above indicates a rally ahead. In the meantime, Ethereum (ETH) bulls take control of the momentum, surpassing $4,500 mark and targeting its record highs at $4,868.
Crypto Gainers: Fartcoin, Chainlink, Solana surge as Scott Bessent urges 50bps rate cut
Altcoins such as Fartcoin, Chainlink, and Solana rank as top performers over the last 24 hours as the market trades in the green with the US Consumer Price Index of July remaining at 2.7% and the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent floating ideas of a 50 basis point rate cut.
Altcoins open interest surges to new all-time high amid declining Bitcoin volatility
The altcoin market's futures open interest (OI) surged to a record $47 billion, driven by rapid price gains, according to a Glassnode report on Tuesday. The surge comes amid a decline in Bitcoin's (BTC) at-the-money implied volatility (ATM IV), which historically precedes sudden price swings.
FTX customers file lawsuit against Fenwick & West over involvement in exchange collapse
Customers of defunct crypto exchange FTX are accusing Fenwick & West of direct involvement in the exchange's fraudulent activity through the creation of a structure that enabled fraud and money laundering, according to a filing on Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.