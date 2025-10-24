Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PI, Bitcoin & DOGE – European Wrap 24 October

Pi Network (PI) steadies on Friday near the critical 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart, after surpassing a local resistance trendline. The breakout move aligns with the announcement of 2.70 million Pi Network users, also called Pioneers, migrating to the mainnet. With optimism surrounding Pi Network, outflows from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) wallets have surpassed 1.17 million PI in the last 24 hours, suggesting a surge in demand.

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. Investors now focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release due later on Friday, which could influence market sentiment and volatility. Meanwhile, institutional flows remain mixed so far this week, reflecting a cautious stance among investors.

Dogecoin pushes through critical technical barriers in a 2.4% rally as institutional flows lift trading activity 68% above daily averages, signaling controlled accumulation within a broader Wyckoff phase.