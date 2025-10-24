Pi Network (PI) steadies on Friday near the critical 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart, after surpassing a local resistance trendline. The breakout move aligns with the announcement of 2.70 million Pi Network users, also called Pioneers, migrating to the mainnet. With optimism surrounding Pi Network, outflows from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) wallets have surpassed 1.17 million PI in the last 24 hours, suggesting a surge in demand.

Pi Network migration boosts demand among users

Pi Network announced successful Know Your Customer (KYC) verification of 3.36 million additional Pioneers, resulting in a near 3% jump in PI token on Thursday. KYC verification allows Pioneers to transfer PI tokens from testnet to mainnet, and aligns with the network’s aim to build an inclusive community of real individuals. Of the 3.36 million KYC-verified users, 2.69 million have migrated to the mainnet.

Apart from these verified users, an additional 3 million users are in the tentative KYC group and might receive a camera‑based face verification request before the final mainnet check.

The surge in Pi Network mainnet users, with an additional 3 million Pioneers in line, could accelerate the network's adoption and utility.

On the other hand, demand for the PI token has increased significantly over the last 24 hours. PiScan data shows that four of the largest transactions on the network were withdrawals of over 400,000 from the OKX exchange. Meanwhile, the total outflow from CEXs' wallet balances amounted to 1.17 million PI tokens. A surge in outflows from exchanges reduces supply pressure, increasing the upside potential.

CEXs wallet balances. Source: PiScan

Pi Network’s breakout rally faces multiple resistances

Pi Network exceeds a local resistance trendline, confirming the breakout of a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. Still, the mobile mining cryptocurrency is facing resistance from the 50-period EMA at $0.2062, struggling to extend its breakout rally.

Nevertheless, a decisive close above this dynamic resistance would experience resistance at the Pivot Point at $0.2086, followed by the R1 Pivot Point at $0.2249.

Technical indicators on the 4-hour chart signal a bullish shift as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) rises towards the zero line, after crossing above the signal line. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50 is neutral, bouncing off the oversold zone, indicating fading bearish pressure.

PI/USDT 4-hour price chart.

Looking down, a reversal from the 50-period EMA could retest the $0.1919 support level, marked by a 4-hour candle low on October 11, nullifying the breakout rally.