Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pepe, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 9 December

Pepe meme coin hits new all-time high, with market cap surpassing $11 billion
Pepe (PEPE) soars to a new all-time high (ATH) of $0.0000275 on Monday after an 18% rally over the past week. Rising open interest signals fresh market buying and the technical outlook indicates a potential climb toward $0.0000336.
The recent surge in the frog-themed-based memecoin has made it surpass the $11 billion in market capitalization, according to data from CoinGecko.
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs break records amid price surges
Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a historic week as investors poured in record-breaking amounts amid rising prices. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States saw multi-billion-dollar inflows, while Ethereum ETFs finally gained momentum after a slow start.
Trump Turns pro-crypto, Ripple CEO reacts
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has highlighted the warming relationship between President-elect Donald Trump and the cryptocurrency community. In an interview on 60 Minutes, Garlinghouse acknowledged that while Trump was once skeptical of cryptocurrencies, he now openly supports the industry, and the feeling appears to be mutual.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP hints for a pullback ahead
Bitcoin price action shows a bearish momentum on the RSI indicator, suggesting a decline ahead. Ethereum price faces resistance around the $4,000 level, indicating a pullback ahead.
Ripple week in review: Can XRP resume rally to hit a new all-time high?
Ripple's XRP is up 7% on Friday as whales are holding onto their tokens despite high profit-taking among retail traders. This attitude from whales could push XRP to a new all-time high at $3.57.
SushiSwap DAO proposes strategy to improve liquidity through treasury diversification
The Sushi decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) issued a proposal on Friday that offers a shift from the protocol's initial treasury holding in SUSHI to accommodate other assets.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH nears its all-time high, sees record ETF inflows and high preference than Bitcoin
Ethereum has become more attractive to investors than Bitcoin since the US elections, noted Bybit. Ethereum ETFs posted their highest single-day net inflows after raking in $428.5 million. Ethereum could soon reach a new all-time high if it surpasses the yearly high resistance of $4,093.
Bitcoin: Long-awaited $100K milestone meets profit taking
Bitcoin ends the working week hovering around $98,000 after a very volatile Thursday when it surpassed the $100K milestone and underwent a sharp correction. Strong institutional demand, whale accumulation, and the choice of a pro-crypto figure to lead the US SEC fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.