Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Nasdaq, Polkadot & Cryptos — American Wrap 24 March

This is what Nasdaq launching its crypto custody services in Q2 2023 means for Bitcoin and Ethereum
Nasdaq will be the newest major financial firm to enter the crypto space to try its hand at the market. While most investors and analysts look at it as a positive since it represents the involvement of institutional investors, some see it as a threat to what cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum stand for.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27936.53
|Today Daily Change
|-408.89
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.44
|Today daily open
|28345.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24352.44
|Daily SMA50
|23701.32
|Daily SMA100
|21324.57
|Daily SMA200
|20052.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28826.25
|Previous Daily Low
|27185.1
|Previous Weekly High
|27832.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|20458.94
|Previous Monthly High
|25271.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|21370.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28199.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27812.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27411.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26477.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25770.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29052.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29760.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30693.89
Polkadot price to shed 10% after DOT bulls no show
Weekly Recap: Crypto survives Fed’s rate hike, Ripple holders turn bullish, Binance pulls plug on spot trading
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices nosedived immediately in response to the Federal Reserve’s rate hike before making a recovery. The two large assets by market capitalization are back in the green after the short-lived correction. This fueled a bullish sentiment among altcoin holders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How XRP whales are preparing for Ripple win against SEC
Ripple has garnered support from several experts and influencers on crypto Twitter in its legal battle with the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Messari CEO Ryan Selkis expressed his support for the payment giant in a recent tweet.
Arbitrum airdrop flops, but ARB still makes it to a commendable all-time high. Here’s what happened
The token launch for Arbitrum was quite bumpy, to say the least after users could not claim their airdrop tokens for the first one hour post-launch. The turn of events was very disappointing, given that users had been waiting for a week for the highly-advertised ARB airdrop.
Do Kwon faces fraud charges in New York, LUNA price recovers from 9% crash
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is set to face more charges in the United States in addition to the ones that already exist against him. The arrest of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Terra will finally allow the fraud proceedings to begin.
Coinbase CEO calls for action in electing pro-crypto lawmakers following SEC Wells notice
Brian Armstrong urged crypto proponents to “contact their congressman, donate to pro-crypto candidates, show up at town halls” in an effort to achieve clear rules for crypto. The CEO of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has renewed calls for crypto users to “elect pro-crypto candidates.”
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.