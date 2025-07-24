Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Memecore, Ethereum & Ripple — Asian Wrap 24 July

XRP dropped 12% on Wednesday amid Nature's Miracle's plan to launch a $20 million reserve focused on the remittance-based token. Agrotech firm Nature's Miracle announced plans to launch a corporate XRP treasury, becoming one of the latest public companies to adopt the digital asset as part of its reserve strategy.

Ethereum (ETH) declined 4% on Wednesday, following a spike in its validator queue to an 18-month high of 633,000 ETH. The growing queue, coupled with a price decrease, reflects signs of profit-taking after a sustained uptrend. The queue for staked coins attempting to exit validator responsibility on Ethereum has reached its highest level since January 2024. The queue, which began trending upward on July 16, surged to 633,000 ETH on Tuesday, with an average waiting time of 11 days, according to data from Validatorqueue.com.

Memecore (M) and Story (IP) edge higher at press time on Thursday, holding onto the gains from Wednesday as the altcoins market turns red. The technical outlook indicates a bullish incline as Memecore hints at a potential range breakout and Story’s wedge breakout rally gains traction. Memecore edges higher at press time on Thursday within a sideways track on the 4-hour price chart. The recent recovery targets the 23.60% trend-based Fibonacci level at $0.5430 as Memecore inches closer to the $0.5000 psychological level.

