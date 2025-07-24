Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Memecore, Ethereum & Ripple — Asian Wrap 24 July

Altcoins market turns red as Ethereum drops below $3,700: Memecore and Story hold gains
Memecore (M) and Story (IP) edge higher at press time on Thursday, holding onto the gains from Wednesday as the altcoins market turns red. The technical outlook indicates a bullish incline as Memecore hints at a potential range breakout and Story’s wedge breakout rally gains traction. Memecore edges higher at press time on Thursday within a sideways track on the 4-hour price chart. The recent recovery targets the 23.60% trend-based Fibonacci level at $0.5430 as Memecore inches closer to the $0.5000 psychological level.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH falters before $3,800 as validator queue spikes to eighteen-month high
Ethereum (ETH) declined 4% on Wednesday, following a spike in its validator queue to an 18-month high of 633,000 ETH. The growing queue, coupled with a price decrease, reflects signs of profit-taking after a sustained uptrend. The queue for staked coins attempting to exit validator responsibility on Ethereum has reached its highest level since January 2024. The queue, which began trending upward on July 16, surged to 633,000 ETH on Tuesday, with an average waiting time of 11 days, according to data from Validatorqueue.com.
Ripple's XRP declines despite Nature's Miracle plan to establish a $20 million XRP reserve
XRP dropped 12% on Wednesday amid Nature's Miracle's plan to launch a $20 million reserve focused on the remittance-based token. Agrotech firm Nature's Miracle announced plans to launch a corporate XRP treasury, becoming one of the latest public companies to adopt the digital asset as part of its reserve strategy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto markets dip, liquidating over $700 million from leveraged traders, 85.3% being longs
Crypto markets experienced a sharp sell-off over the last 24 hours, resulting in widespread liquidations across leveraged positions. More than $737 million in positions were wiped out, with 85.3% of them being longs—highlighting the overly bullish positioning.
Altcoins market turns red as Ethereum drops below $3,700: Memecore and Story hold gains
Memecore (M) and Story (IP) edge higher at press time on Thursday, holding onto the gains from Wednesday as the altcoins market turns red. The technical outlook indicates a bullish incline as Memecore hints at a potential range breakout and Story’s wedge breakout rally gains traction.
Coinbase and PNC partner to allow clients purchase crypto
PNC Bank is partnering with Coinbase (COIN) to offer retail and institutional clients the ability to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies, according to a press release on Tuesday.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH falters before $3,800 as validator queue spikes to eighteen-month high
Ethereum (ETH) declined 4% on Wednesday, following a spike in its validator queue to an 18-month high of 633,000 ETH. The growing queue, coupled with a price decrease, reflects signs of profit-taking after a sustained uptrend.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.