- Nature's Miracle announced plans to launch a reserve of up to $20 million focused on XRPin XRP.
- The company will use proceeds from an equity financing round to establish its new crypto-focused reserve.
- XRP is down 12% in the past 24 hours despite the announcement.
XRP dropped 12% on Wednesday amid Nature's Miracle's plan to launch a $20 million reserve focused on the remittance-based token.
Nature's Miracle set to establish XRP-focused treasury
Agrotech firm Nature's Miracle announced plans to launch a corporate XRP treasury, becoming one of the latest public companies to adopt the digital asset as part of its reserve strategy.
The company plans to allocate up to $20 million toward acquiring XRP, using proceeds from an equity financing agreement with GHS Investments. Nature's Miracle added that it intends to integrate yield strategies, such as staking its XRP holdings, to foster broader participation in the Ripple ecosystem.
"We see the huge potential of XRP as it improves the speed and reduces the cost of cross-border payments. Many established financial institutions, like Banco Santander and American Express, are already involved with XRP," said James Li, CEO of Nature's Miracle, in the press release.
Nature's Miracle stated that its initial XRP acquisitions will be financed through proceeds from its recently approved S-1 registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The funds will be drawn when Nature's Miracle chooses to sell the securities.
The move adds Nature's Miracle to a list of companies planning to hold XRP as a reserve asset. There are now at least eight companies that have disclosed XRP treasury initiatives, including Trident Digital, Webus International, VivoPower, Wellgistics Health, and others.
Over the past few months, an increasing number of companies have shifted from the Bitcoin reserve model to altcoin-focused treasuries, such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP.
Likewise, progress in crypto regulation has stirred wider institutional interest in crypto, paving the way for companies to explore digital asset treasuries.
"With President Trump's signing of the GENIUS Act on July 18, 2025, more institutions are adopting cryptocurrency as a core treasury holding," Li added in the press release.
XRP has declined 12% in the past 24 hours, further retreating from its all-time high of $3.65 despite the announcement.
