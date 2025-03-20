Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Meme coin, Cryptos & Trump – American Wrap 20 March

Meme coin platform Pumpfun launches PumpSwap, promising creator revenue sharing
Solana meme coin generator Pumpfun announced on Thursday the launch of its own native decentralized exchange (DEX), PumpSwap, to facilitate the trading of meme coins and other SOL-based crypto tokens. PumpSwap launch comes after Raydium announced it will be launching LaunchLab, a token generator similar to Pumpfun.
Trump calls for US Dollar dominance, vows to make America a crypto superpower in historic crypto summit speech
United States (US) President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting President to speak at a crypto summit and addressed investors, traders, institutions and the industry at the event. Through a pre-recorded address, Trump touched upon key crypto victories of his administration, the recent White House Crypto Summit and his future plans for the industry.
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH, XRP prices on edge after Trump speech at Crypto Summit fails to spark market rally
Bitcoin price peaked at $87,450 before retracing 1.7% towards the $85,200 level at press time on Thursday.
Crypto Today: After $300M liquidations, BTC, ETH, XRP prices on edge as Trump speaks at Crypto Summit
Cryptocurrency sector’s valuation consolidated at $2.9 trillion on Thursday after the Fed interest rate pause boosted market activity. Liquidations hit $335 million in the last 24 hours, with $207 million in short contracts closed accounting for nearly 60% of the losses.
These crypto categories rallied over 50% in a day: Watch for gains
Crypto traders rejoiced as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price climbed above support at $85,000 following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to keep interest rates steady and stick to their guidance of two interest rate cuts this year on Wednesday.
Bitcoin hovers above $85,500 as Trump calls the Fed to lower interest rates
Bitcoin price edges lower around $85,500 on Thursday after gaining nearly 5% the previous day. US President Trump called on the Fed to lower interest rates as tariffs start to hurt the economy.
Bitcoin: BTC at risk of $75,000 reversal as Trump’s trade war overshadows US easing inflation
Bitcoin price remained constrained within a tight 8% channel between $76,000 and $84,472 this week. With conflicting market catalysts preventing prolonged directional swings, here are key factors that moved BTC prices this week, as well as key indicators to watch in the weeks ahead.
