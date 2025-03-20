I can already see that the energy and passion of the crypto community is the kind of spirit that built our country, and it is exciting to watch as you invent the future of finance right here. It’s going to be right here in the USA."

“Pioneers like you will be able to improve our banking and payment systems and promote greater privacy, safety, security, and well-being of American consumers and businesses alike. You will unleash an explosion of economic growth and with the Dollar-backed stablecoins, you will help expand the dominance of the US Dollar and in many, many years to come, it will be at the top, and that’s where we want to keep it. We only want to keep it at the top.

“I’ve also called the Congress to pass landmark legislation bringing simple common sense rules for stablecoins and market structure. With the right legal framework institutions large and small will be able to invest, innovate and take part in one of the most exciting technological revolutions in modern history.”

“We are ending the last administration’s regulatory war on crypto and Bitcoin, and that includes stopping the lawless operation chokepoint 2.0. Operation Chokepoint went beyond regulation and I mean far beyond. It was a form of lawfare through government weaponisation. Frankly, it was a disgrace. But as of January 20, 2025 all of that is over.”

“That same week, I signed an order creating the brand new strategic Bitcoin reserve and the US Digital Asset stockpile, which will allow the Federal government to maximize the value of its holdings instead of foolishly selling them for a fraction of their long term value.”

“The United States is going to dominate crypto and the next generation of crypto technology. It’s not going to be easy but we are way ahead. Just two weeks ago, we hosted the first ever White House digital asset Summit, bringing together many of the world’s top crypto leaders and a conversation led by a White House AI & Crypto Czar.”

United States (US) President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting President to speak at a crypto summit and addressed investors, traders, institutions and the industry at the event. Through a pre-recorded address, Trump touched upon key crypto victories of his administration, the recent White House Crypto Summit and his future plans for the industry.

