Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: MATIC, PEPE & XRP – American Wrap 22 April

MATIC price fails to breach $0.7, leaving over 100k investors stuck in losses

MATIC price has had a rather disappointing day, with the mixed signals from the broader market impacting the altcoin significantly. This most certainly did not sit well with the investors as they were expecting a much larger recovery on the back of Bitcoin breaching a critical barrier.
MATIC/USD 1-day chart
PEPE, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, yielded upwards of 80% gains for holders over the past seven days. PEPE price advanced nearly 74% since Monday’s opening price of $0.00000093.
PEPE/USDT one day price chart

As opposed to the belief in the XRP holder community, the native token of XRPLedger was not created by Ripple. The cross-border payment remittance firm’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) dismissed the claim.

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.4957
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.94
Today daily open 0.5004
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5082
Daily SMA50 0.4775
Daily SMA100 0.4745
Daily SMA200 0.4268
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5033
Previous Daily Low 0.4898
Previous Weekly High 0.5653
Previous Weekly Low 0.456
Previous Monthly High 0.5293
Previous Monthly Low 0.4104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.4982
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.495
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.4924
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4843
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.4789
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5059
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5113
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5194

 

 

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH coils as bulls could trigger 45% upswing

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH coils as bulls could trigger 45% upswing

Ethereum (ETH) price shows a tight consolidation on the three-day chart. As this rangebound movement nears a breakout, investors need to be extremely cautious of Bitcoin (BTC) bears, who could flip the plan on its head.

Arbitrum boosts Layer 3 network development as Polygon, BNB Chain lag behind

Arbitrum boosts Layer 3 network development as Polygon, BNB Chain lag behind

Developers of Arbitrum, a dominant Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, launched on Thursday Arbitrum Orbit, a new tool to power Layer 3 chains in the ecosystem. Arbitrum’s competitors, Polygon and BNBChain, recently released zero-knowledge rollups.

Ripple price could reach new 2023 high as institutional interest grows

Ripple price could reach new 2023 high as institutional interest grows

XRP price has had a slow recovery in comparison to many of the top cryptocurrencies even as Bitcoin broke above the $30,000 mark. However, while the Ripple token is lagging in price rise, it's making up for it in terms of gaining institutions' interest.

Ripple receives nod to rollout digital asset services in Singapore, bolstering XRP price rally

Ripple receives nod to rollout digital asset services in Singapore, bolstering XRP price rally

XRPLedger’s native token XRP has been in the spotlight since the June 13 release of the Hinman documents in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit. XRP price witnessed a spike in volatility in response to developments in the lawsuit.

Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history

Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history

The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.

