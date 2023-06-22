Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: MATIC, PEPE & XRP – American Wrap 22 April

MATIC price fails to breach $0.7, leaving over 100k investors stuck in losses
Ripple CTO addresses the case of missing XRP transactions from 2012, claims Ripple did not create XRP
As opposed to the belief in the XRP holder community, the native token of XRPLedger was not created by Ripple. The cross-border payment remittance firm’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) dismissed the claim.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4957
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.94
|Today daily open
|0.5004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5082
|Daily SMA50
|0.4775
|Daily SMA100
|0.4745
|Daily SMA200
|0.4268
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5033
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4898
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5653
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.456
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5293
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.4104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4982
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.495
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4924
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5059
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5194
