- MATIC price did rise to $0.71 during the intra-day trading hours, but broader market cues resulted in a pullback.
- This bullish momentum failing might result in a slowdown in the gradually receding network-wide losses.
- More than 100k investors with 1.3 billion MATIC in losing positions are still waiting for a recovery.
MATIC price has had a rather disappointing day, with the mixed signals from the broader market impacting the altcoin significantly. This most certainly did not sit well with the investors as they were expecting a much larger recovery on the back of Bitcoin breaching a critical barrier.
MATIC price whipsaws
MATIC price failed to hold on to a 6.5% rally due to the broader market cues beating down on the digital asset. Most of the crypto market enjoyed green candlesticks over the past two days owing to the Bitcoin price crossing the $30,000 mark. The same bullishness was expected by Polygon investors, but they would be disappointed as no such gains materialized for them.
The layer-2 token whipsawed and failed to close above the $0.70 mark, trading at $0.66 at the time of writing. The altcoin had only recovered by a little over 13% over the week, and the slowdown in its rise, naturally, will have affected MATIC-holders' profits.
MATIC/USD 1-day chart
Since mid-June, ‘network-wide realized losses’, an on-chain metric, were on a decline giving room for eventual profits. In the past 24 hours, less than a million MATIC tokens faced losses and had the token achieved today’s 6.5% recovery, these losses would have flipped into profits.
MATIC network-wide losses
However, the failure to do so has left nearly 100k addresses in anguish since these investors became the victim of the early June crash. Collectively they hold about 1.3 billion MATIC tokens worth $858 million, and their losses increase the concentration of investors that are currently underwater.
Even if MATIC price is not successful in leading the recovery, Polygon is successful in leading the list of most loss-bearing token holders as their concentration has risen to 87%, amounting to nearly half a million addresses.
MATIC investors in loss
If MATIC price does not begin recovering from its recent crash soon, a sell-off can be expected from these addresses. On the other hand, even if the altcoin does recover, MATIC holders could still opt to sell to break even and minimize the potential of future losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH coils as bulls could trigger 45% upswing
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a tight consolidation on the three-day chart. As this rangebound movement nears a breakout, investors need to be extremely cautious of Bitcoin (BTC) bears, who could flip the plan on its head.
Arbitrum boosts Layer 3 network development as Polygon, BNB Chain lag behind
Developers of Arbitrum, a dominant Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, launched on Thursday Arbitrum Orbit, a new tool to power Layer 3 chains in the ecosystem. Arbitrum’s competitors, Polygon and BNBChain, recently released zero-knowledge rollups.
Ripple price could reach new 2023 high as institutional interest grows
XRP price has had a slow recovery in comparison to many of the top cryptocurrencies even as Bitcoin broke above the $30,000 mark. However, while the Ripple token is lagging in price rise, it's making up for it in terms of gaining institutions' interest.
Ripple receives nod to rollout digital asset services in Singapore, bolstering XRP price rally
XRPLedger’s native token XRP has been in the spotlight since the June 13 release of the Hinman documents in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit. XRP price witnessed a spike in volatility in response to developments in the lawsuit.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.