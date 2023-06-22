PEPE price explodes with 74% weekly gains, traders speculate whether meme coin rally is sustainable

Share:

PEPE climbed 74% over the week in an explosive price rally.

The internet frog meme-inspired coin has emerged as one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies amidst regulatory crackdown.

Gemini exchange hinted at PEPE coin listing early on Thursday, fueling a bullish sentiment among holders.

PEPE, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, yielded upwards of 80% gains for holders over the past seven days. PEPE price advanced nearly 74% since Monday’s opening price of $0.00000093.

PEPE beats meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu with massive gains

PEPE, a meme coin inspired by “Pepe the Frog” meme, surpassed $633 million in market capitalization in an explosive move. The meme coin’s price increased by 74% since June 19. At the time of writing, PEPE is exchanging hands at $0.00000151.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin yielded modest gains for holders within the same time frame.

PEPE price chart shows that the token witnessed a large rally starting June 20, when Bitcoin rallied closer to the $30,000 level. Catalysts like institutional adoption and giant financial institutions filing for spot Bitcoin ETFs drove Bitcoin price higher. Following in Bitcoin’s footsteps, meme coins like PEPE yielded double-digit gains for holders.

PEPE/USDT one-day price chart

PEPE hit a local peak of $0.00000168 early on Thursday, wiping out all losses incurred by the meme coin since its decline on May 23.

The meme coin is currently trading above its 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.00000114. The Fibonacci retracement of PEPE decline from the May peak of $0.00000437 to low of $0.00000088 has established key resistance levels for the meme coin.

PEPE faces resistance at 38.2% Fibonacci level at $0.00000222 and the 50% retracement at $0.00000263. It remains to be seen whether PEPE’s gains are sustainable in the long term.

Besides the Bitcoin price rally to $30,000, PEPE’s probable listing on Gemini exchange has acted as a bullish catalyst. The exchange teased PEPE’s listing on its platform in a tweet earlier today.

Feeling pepish about something coming soon… pic.twitter.com/PEwsTOVT22 — Gemini (@Gemini) June 22, 2023

PEPE’s listing on Gemini would introduce the meme coin to 1.8 million active users of the cryptocurrency exchange.