Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, SafeMoon & Cardano — Asian Wrap 27 Oct

Cardano price has been stuck in a ditch for most of October as price action ranged between $2.0 and $2.4. Neither bulls nor bears could take control as both defended their support or resistance levels quite adequately. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed above 50 again, proving buy-volume is picking up, and a breakout trade looks set to break $2.40 and target $2.74.

SafeMoon price has made some astounding progress in October, rallying over 145% from the lowest open in its history on the first day of October to its present new two-month high. After hitting the required $0.0000024 level above the Cloud, SafeMoon spiked on Monday for a gain of over 22%. And it is likely to continue a move higher before facing any resistance.

Litecoin price has entered a tight congestion zone since the initial spike above the Cloud on October 20th. The trading range has been limited to the Tenkan-Sen at $196 above and Senkou Span B at $188 below. Thus, Litecoin has prime conditions for a bullish expansion move to occur, but bulls are unable or unwilling to make that happen.

