Litecoin has been sitting in a narrow range since the end of September. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $54.85, the coin has gained about 1.5% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Monday.

ETH/USD bottomed at $168.35 on October 18 and, having recovered above $170.00 entered a range-bound phase. By the time of writing, the second largest coin settled at $174.30, amid slow trading activity. Lo volatility on the global cryptocurrency markets limits ETH movements and creates conditions for further consolidation in a tight range.

Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2900, off the recent high registered at $0.3041. Now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has stayed unchanged in recent 24 hours amid range-bound trading on the global cryptocurrency market.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, the price settled above SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart and a short-term upside-looking trendline currently at $0.2800, which bodes well for XRP bulls. However, we will need to see a move above the psychological barrier of $0.30 to create a sustainable recovery. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.