Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Bitcoin & Ripple – Asian Wrap 07 March

Litecoin price tumbles below $100 as XRP and ADA take center stage for White House Summit
Litecoin price dipped below the $100 mark on Thursday, losing 22% in the past week as markets reacted to updates to US trade tariffs and speculation surrounding White House Crypto Summit to be held on Friday. With LTC traders mounting additional short leverage positions, LTC faces further downside risks.
Bitcoin News Today: President Trump confirms new BTC policy, Sacks blames Democrats for 195,000 BTC sell-off
Bitcoin price dipped 5% to hit $85,000 on Monday, as skittish sentiment around US Trade policy and Non-Farm Payrolls data introduced fresh volatility ahead of the White House Crypto Summit. However, a recent Bitcoin Strategic reserve announcement from Trump's Crypto Czar David Sacks could spark more gains.
XRP holds steady above $2.55 despite investors taking realized profits to $2 billion
Ripple's XRP managed to record gains on Thursday despite investors expanding their total realized profits to about $2 billion since the beginning of the week. Several XRP investors resumed distributing their holdings following its recent rise. Investors booked over $700 million in profits on Wednesday, stretching the total realized profits since the beginning of the week to nearly $2 billion.
Donald Trump backed World Liberty Financial triples Ethereum holdings ahead White House Crypto Summit
Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial increased its Ethereum holdings nearly threefold on Thursday, buying the recent ETH price dip. Ethereum hovers around $2,200, up nearly 1.5% on Thursday.
White House Crypto Summit: What investors should know
The upcoming first-ever White House Crypto Summit will be held on Friday. The event will unite key industry leaders to explore how regulation and innovation can shape the cryptocurrency market's future.
Bitcoin recovers above $92,000 ahead of first-ever White House Crypto summit
Bitcoin extends recovery and trades above $92,000 on Thursday after rallying 5% in the last two days. A Glassnode report highlights that Bitcoin’s market reaction hinges on the $92,000, a key level for momentum, while $71,000 serves as critical support if BTC declines.
Chainlink bulls target a 30% upside as key support holds strong
Chainlink extends its gains by more than 4% on Thursday, trading around $17.22 after rallying nearly 13% in the last two days. On-chain data suggest a rally ahead as LINK's long-to-short ratio reaches its highest monthly level and its funding rates are positive.
Bitcoin: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
