Bitcoin News Today: President Trump confirms new BTC policy, Sacks blames Democrats for 195,000 BTC sell-off

- Bitcoin price dipped 5% to hit $85,000 on Monday, as skittish sentiment around US Non-Farm Payrolls overshadowed active bullish catalysts.
- Trump’s newly appointed Crypto Czar, David Sacks, blamed the past Biden-led administration for selling off 195,000 BTC.
- Trump confirmed an executive order mandating expropriated BTC be added to the national strategic reserve.
Bitcoin price dipped 5% to hit $85,000 on Monday, as skittish sentiment around US Trade policy and Non-Farm Payrolls data introduced fresh volatility ahead of the White House Crypto Summit. However, a recent Bitcoin Strategic reserve announcement from Trump's Crypto Czar David Sacks could spark more gains.
Bitcoin price dips amid skittish sentiment surrounding US Non-Farm Payrolls
On Monday, Bitcoin's price experienced a 5% decline, reaching $85,000. This downturn is attributed to investor apprehension surrounding the upcoming U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report. Market participants often view this report as a key indicator of economic health, influencing monetary policy decisions.
Bitcoin Price Action (BTCUSDT), March 7
The anticipation of potential inflation-inducing metrics in employment figures has led to cautious trading, overshadowing existing bullish catalysts within the cryptocurrency markets, including optimism surrounding President Trump’s latest announcement easing tariff measures and establishing a new Bitcoin strategic reserve.
Still, the longer lower shadow on the latest 12-hour candle stick suggests BTC has strong support around the $85,000 level.
David Sacks criticizes Biden administration for 195,000 BTC sell-off
David Sacks, recently appointed as the White House's AI and Crypto Czar, has publicly criticized the prior Biden administration for the sale of 195,000 BTC.
Sacks alleges that this substantial sell-off negatively impacted Bitcoin's valuation and market stability.
He argued that such actions undermined the potential benefits of integrating cryptocurrencies into the national financial framework.
Sacks emphasizes the need for a strategic approach to digital assets, aligning with current administration policies to bolster the U.S.'s position in the global crypto market.
Trump signs executive order establishing strategic Bitcoin reserve
Hours after issuing a statement berating the past administration, Sacks confirmed that President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.
This initiative mandates that Bitcoin acquired through criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings be retained by the government, creating a "digital Fort Knox."
The reserve aims to store value and support the growth of the cryptocurrency industry without incurring additional taxpayer costs.
The executive order also includes the creation of a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile to hold other seized cryptocurrencies, reflecting the administration's long-term commitment to the sector.
Notably, with Bitcoin trading around $87,000 at press time, this news failed to lift prices significantly.
This is due to the caveat that the US will not purchase any Bitcoin from the market, but rather stockpile BTC seized in criminal proceedings.
Key takeaways from Trump’s latest Bitcoin Strategic Reserve announcement
- BTC acquisition through forfeitures
President Trump’s new executive order establishes a government-controlled Bitcoin reserve, composed of BTC obtained through criminal or civil asset forfeitures.
- No Taxpayer Cost
The initiative does not require public funds, as it only utilizes Bitcoin already owned by the federal government.
- The US government holds an estimated 200,000 BTC
While the U.S. government is believed to own approximately 200,000 BTC, a complete audit has never been conducted. The executive order mandates a full accounting of federal digital asset holdings.
- Bitcoin reserves will not be sold
The U.S. will retain all Bitcoin deposited into the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, ensuring it serves as a long-term store of value akin to Fort Knox.
- $17 Billion in potential Bitcoin profits lost to premature sell-offs under Biden:
Previous BTC liquidations have reportedly cost taxpayers over $17 billion in potential gains. The new strategy aims to maximize the value of holdings.
- Budget-Neutral expansion strategies:
Secretaries of the Treasury and Commerce have been authorized to explore ways to expand Bitcoin holdings, provided no additional costs are imposed on taxpayers.
- Altcoins to be separated:
The executive order also introduces a separate reserve for non-Bitcoin digital assets seized in legal proceedings, ensuring responsible government stewardship.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Donald Trump backed World Liberty Financial triples Ethereum holdings ahead White House Crypto Summit
Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial increased its Ethereum holdings nearly threefold on Thursday, buying the recent ETH price dip. Ethereum hovers around $2,200, up nearly 1.5% on Thursday.
White House Crypto Summit: What investors should know
The upcoming first-ever White House Crypto Summit will be held on Friday. The event will unite key industry leaders to explore how regulation and innovation can shape the cryptocurrency market's future.
Bitcoin recovers above $92,000 ahead of first-ever White House Crypto summit
Bitcoin extends recovery and trades above $92,000 on Thursday after rallying 5% in the last two days. A Glassnode report highlights that Bitcoin’s market reaction hinges on the $92,000, a key level for momentum, while $71,000 serves as critical support if BTC declines.
Chainlink bulls target a 30% upside as key support holds strong
Chainlink extends its gains by more than 4% on Thursday, trading around $17.22 after rallying nearly 13% in the last two days. On-chain data suggest a rally ahead as LINK's long-to-short ratio reaches its highest monthly level and its funding rates are positive.
Bitcoin: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.