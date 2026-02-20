Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Official Trump & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 20 February

Hyperliquid (HYPE) inches closer to $30 at press time on Friday, extending the 1% rebound from the previous day. The recovery lacks market confidence, as HYPE futures Open Interest is declining, indicating risk-off sentiment among investors. Technically, HYPE approaches a crucial crossroads near $30 as a short-term increase in bullish momentum teases a potential upside breakout.

Official Trump (TRUMP) is trading at $3.50 at the time of writing on Friday, approaching its upper consolidation range. A breakout from this range could open the door for an upside move. On-chain data shows market indecision, with balanced flows between bulls and bears, signaling a lack of clear directional bias. However, on the technical side, momentum is gradually building, with a close above key resistance suggesting gains ahead.

Bitcoin price has been consolidating within a range between $65,729 and $71,746 since February 7. BTC started the week on a negative note, declined in the first half, and rebounded slightly on Thursday after retesting the lower consolidation boundary at $65,729. As of writing on Friday, BTC is trading at $67,200. If BTC closes below the lower consolidation level at $65,729 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the key support level at $60,000.