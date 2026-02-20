TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Official Trump & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 20 February

FXStreet Team

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE flashes breakout potential amid muted retail sentiment

Hyperliquid (HYPE) inches closer to $30 at press time on Friday, extending the 1% rebound from the previous day. The recovery lacks market confidence, as HYPE futures Open Interest is declining, indicating risk-off sentiment among investors. Technically, HYPE approaches a crucial crossroads near $30 as a short-term increase in bullish momentum teases a potential upside breakout. 

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump (TRUMP) is trading at $3.50 at the time of writing on Friday, approaching its upper consolidation range. A breakout from this range could open the door for an upside move. On-chain data shows market indecision, with balanced flows between bulls and bears, signaling a lack of clear directional bias. However, on the technical side, momentum is gradually building, with a close above key resistance suggesting gains ahead.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP remain range-bound as breakdown risks rise

Bitcoin price has been consolidating within a range between $65,729 and $71,746 since February 7. BTC started the week on a negative note, declined in the first half, and rebounded slightly on Thursday after retesting the lower consolidation boundary at $65,729. As of writing on Friday, BTC is trading at $67,200. If BTC closes below the lower consolidation level at $65,729 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the key support level at $60,000.

FXStreet Team

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: No recovery in sight 

Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways between $65,729 and $71,746, extending its consolidation since February 7. US-spot ETFs record an outflow of $403.90 million through Thursday, pointing to the fifth consecutive week of withdrawals.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovery stalls amid profit-taking

Pi Network tests 50-day EMA support on Friday, after a 5% decline the previous day. PiScan data shows large deposits on CEXs totaling over 4 million PI tokens in the last 24 hours, reflecting an exodus of investors taking profits.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.