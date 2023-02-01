Hedera price could restart its 30% rally now that this has happened
Hedera price pulled back from tagging the immediate resistance level at $0.069 following an 8.16% decline on Monday. HBAR, since then, has not made much of a move but is now in the zone to begin an uptrend.
Terra Classic Price Prediction: Uptrend Exhaustion Written on LUNC
Terra Classic price is showing exhausted uptrend behavior as the digital currency is consolidating in the $0.0001700 zone. The congestion has been occurring for more than three weeks and is likely to resolve in a volatile thrust in either direction. Furthermore, there are subtle cues in the technicals that suggest the direction will be south.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Smart money absorption targets $1,800
Ethereum price has been trading within the mid-$1,500 to mid-$1,600 for roughly two weeks. The congestion occurs after a 40% uptrend earlier in the month. Congestion patterns usually surface near mark reversals, but they can also occur before the next leg up. In this scenario, Ethereum is showing signs to suggest the latter will occur.
Ethereum Zhejiang testnet for staked ETH withdrawals set to go live ahead of Shanghai hard fork
Ethereum developers will be launching a new testnet on Wednesday, where users will be able to test one of the most important updates to the network. The Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4895 will be available to test on the Zhejiang testnet, which is also known as the staked ETH withdrawal EIP.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.