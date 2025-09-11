Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hedera, Pump.fun & Solana — Asian Wrap 11 September

Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run." In a Tuesday note to investors, Hougan claims the major "recipe" for Bitcoin and Ethereum's price growth so far is spot exchange-traded funds (ETF) inflows and strong treasury purchases.

Pump.fun holds a steady rise above $0.005000 psychological level at press time on Thursday, driven by the Binance US listing and revenue surge. The Token Terminal, a data analytics platform, has shown successive daily revenue of more than $1 million since August 6. PUMP edges higher by 2% so far on Thursday, extending the 18% rise from the previous day. The path of least resistance for PUMP targets the record high of $0.006682 from July 15.

Hedera (HBAR) price hovers around $0.234 at the time of writing on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day. This breakout favors the bulls and follows Archax’s partnership with HBAR on Wednesday to launch its Pool Token functionality, bringing multi-asset portfolios to the Hedera network. Meanwhile, technical analysis suggests a rally in the upcoming days, with bulls targeting the $0.305 mark.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.