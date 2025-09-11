- Solana could be the next cryptocurrency to see massive gains in 2025, according to Bitwise's Matt Hougan.
- Hougan claims that Solana has seen increased treasury adoption and ETF filings, which could fuel a year-end price run.
- He added that Multicoin Capital co-founder Kyle Samani's support for SOL could help drive a demand narrative.
Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run."
Solana could see strong gains in Q4 2025 amid growing institutional demand
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan is calling an end-of-year rally for Solana, arguing that the cryptocurrency has all the right ingredients for strong returns.
In a Tuesday note to investors, Hougan claims the major "recipe" for Bitcoin and Ethereum's price growth so far is spot exchange-traded funds (ETF) inflows and strong treasury purchases.
Over the past 18 months, Bitcoin has followed the treasury and ETF inflows playbook, rising from $40,000 in January 2024 to $113,000 in 2025. Ethereum has seen similar results since the rise of ETH treasury companies this year, pushing its price to $4,500 from $1,500 in April, according to Hougan.
He stated that SOL has the "conditions to follow this path," citing rising anticipation for US spot Solana ETFs and a surge in treasury demand.
Solana treasuries have stacked nearly 9 million SOL since April, with total purchases nearing $2 billion. The total treasury holdings account for 1.55% of Solana's total circulating supply, according to data from the Strategic SOL Reserve.
Additionally, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital committed $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoins on Monday to support the launch of Forward Industries' Solana treasury.
Hougan noted that naming Multicoin co-founder Kyle Samani as chairman could have an impact on institutional demand for Solana similar to the influence Michael Saylor and Tom Lee have had on Bitcoin and Ethereum.
"If Samani can similarly carry the Solana message on CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, it will help drive the flywheel of investor demand," wrote Hougan.
On the other hand, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) is nearing its deadline to decide on spot Solana ETF applications from issuers including Bitwise, Canary Capital and 21Shares.
SOL products are among the most anticipated for a regulatory greenlight, with Bloomberg ETF analysts predicting they have an over 95% chance of approval.
Although optimistic, Hougan cautioned that ETFs and treasury accumulation don't guarantee success. However, he noted that Solana's smaller market size compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum means inflows could have a greater price impact.
SOL is up nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $220 at press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Two AI tokens to watch as BingX launches AI crypto strategist
BingX, the 30th-largest cryptocurrency exchange with an average daily trading volume of $1.4 billion, has launched AI Master, describing it as the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategist.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, Ethereum and XRP eye mid-week rebound
Bitcoin rises above $112,000 on Wednesday, reflecting a buoyant mood following a sharp retracement the previous day. Meanwhile, altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold above key support levels, indicating potential for a sustainable rebound toward the weekend.
Pump.fun posts double-digit gains ahead of Binance listing
Pump.fun recovers above the $0.005000 psychological level on Wednesday, extending the rebound from the downturn seen in late August. At the time of writing, PUMP adds over 15% gains on the day, underpinned by the platform’s rising revenue and the Binance.US listing approval.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOJE ETF to be launched this week
Dogecoin price breaks above the symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling a potential bullish move on the horizon. Bloomberg’s analyst Eric Balchunas says Dogecoin’s ETF under the ticker DOJE is expected to be launched on Thursday.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.