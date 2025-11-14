Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: HBAR, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 14 November

Hedera (HBAR) price is down 4% at press time on Friday, piercing through a crucial support level at $0.1600, which risks a steeper 20% correction. Derivatives data signal a pessimistic shift among traders as HBAR futures Open Interest plummets and funding rates flip negative.

BTC/USD holds in a steep descend for the fourth consecutive, with strong acceleration lower on Thursday / early Friday, being sparked by fresh sales of risky assets.

The crypto market capitalisation has fallen by more than 6% over the last day to $3.26 trillion, its lowest level since early July. The crypto market has set lower local lows, confirming the downward trend. Since its peak on 7 October, the crypto market capitalisation has fallen by more than $1 trillion, or 24%, which technically means the beginning of a bear market. If the rules of stocks apply here, then we should prepare for a further decline of approximately 20%, or around $1 trillion.