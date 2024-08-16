Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Uniswap & Floki — Asian Wrap 16 August

Ethereum's supply rises by over 210,000 ETH amid Vitalik Buterin's charity donation
Ethereum (ETH) is down 0.7% on Thursday following three consecutive days of net inflows across ETH ETFs. Meanwhile, ETH's annual inflation rate has continued trending upward amid signs of a potential bullish reversal.
Uniswap unveils $2.5 million security pool for v4 upgrade amid most UNI coins held at loss
Uniswap (UNI) is down more than 4% on Thursday following the launch of a $2.35 million prize pool for researchers to audit its latest v4 codebase.
FLOKI down following partnership with Premier League club Nottingham Forest
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is down 1.5% on Thursday after revealing its partnership with Premier League football club Nottingham Forest for the 2024/2025 football season. Meanwhile, a large percentage of meme coin addresses are still in profit despite the meme coin market decline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum's supply rises by over 210,000 ETH amid Vitalik Buterin's charity donation
Ethereum is down 0.7% on Thursday following three consecutive days of net inflows across ETH ETFs. Meanwhile, ETH's annual inflation rate has continued trending upward.
Uniswap unveils $2.5 million security pool for v4 upgrade amid most UNI coins held at loss
Uniswap has launched a $2.35 million prize pool for researchers to audit its upcoming v4 codebase. Uniswap v4 will introduce several new features, including on-chain limit orders and flash accounting.
FLOKI down following partnership with Premier League club Nottingham Forest
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is down 1.5% on Thursday after revealing its partnership with Premier League football club Nottingham Forest for the 2024/2025 football season.
Justin Sun stakes Ether with Lido, says TRON Protocol offers six times higher yield at nearly 25%
Justin Sun, founder of TRON and crypto expert compared the staking yield on Ethereum and TRON in a recent tweet. Sun stakes his Ethereum with Lido Protocol and earns a 4% yield on his holdings.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bounce back from recent market crash?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday after a 7.2% decline and a dip below the $50,000 level earlier in the week, following a test of its daily support level at around $49,900 on Monday.