Ethereum price has been under consolidation for the past week after a run to its new all-time high of $2,151. The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead according to various on-chain metrics while bulls target $3,000.

Swipe price has recently established a new all-time high at $5.02 compared to the previous high on August 13, 2020. The digital asset had a massive crash throughout the second half of 2020 and started a recovery run at the beginning of 2021. On April 5, SXP experienced $1.4 billion in trading volume, its highest ever, indicating that investors are more interested than ever in the asset.

The Tezos price had a 20% correction down to $5.37 but has recovered well and is poised for a new leg up after defending a crucial support level. The digital asset remains in price discovery mode after establishing a new all-time high of $6.8 on April 6.