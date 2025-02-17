Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Solana & Shiba Inu – American Wrap 17 February

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH outperforms top cryptocurrencies, sees $1.1 billion in stablecoin inflows
Ethereum (ETH) is up 1% on Monday, stretching its weekly gains to nearly 3%, while other top blockchains experience losses. The top altcoin's recent outperformance can be attributed to rising stablecoin inflows and investment from institutional investors through ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
