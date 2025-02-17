Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH outperforms top cryptocurrencies, sees $1.1 billion in stablecoin inflows

Ethereum price today: $2,700
- Ethereum outperformed Solana and other blockchains in weekly stablecoin flows with $1.1 billion in net inflows.
- Ethereum ETFs have raked in 145,000 ETH halfway into February — 7x their total net inflows in January.
- Ethereum suffered its sixth rejection near $2,850 in the past two weeks despite signs of recovery in technical indicators.
Ethereum (ETH) is up 1% on Monday, stretching its weekly gains to nearly 3%, while other top blockchains experience losses. The top altcoin's recent outperformance can be attributed to rising stablecoin inflows and investment from institutional investors through ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Why Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin and Solana last week
Ethereum outperformed other Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain networks in terms of stablecoin inflow in the past week, according to crypto analytics provider Lookonchain.
While Solana, Avalanche, TON and Optimism witnessed stablecoin outflows of $772 million, $152.5 million, $100 million and $85.7 million, respectively, Ethereum posted inflows of $1.1 billion.
The stablecoin flows indicate that investors may be rotating capital from other blockchain networks into the Ethereum ecosystem. If the trend continues, Ethereum's native currency, Ether (ETH), could outperform that of other blockchain networks.
ETH's weekly performance of a 3% gain compared to losses seen in SOL, AVAX and TON provides a glimpse into the implications of its stablecoin inflow growth.
ETH has also shown strength over Bitcoin, which experienced a price loss of 2% in the past week. This could be due to increased inflows into US spot Ethereum ETFs.
According to Glassnode, ETH ETFs have seen net inflows of nearly 145,000 ETH just halfway into February — about 7x their entire net inflows in January. However, Bitcoin ETF flows have struggled so far in February with net outflows of 2,214 BTC.
James Toledano, Chief Operating Officer at Unity Wallet provided more insight into ETH's price growth in a note to FXStreet:
"Only a few hours ago Eth had a 4% surge, noting that it is settling down again [...] and it could possibly be attributed to a few factors. There’s been a significant withdrawal of approximately 900,000 ETH valued at around $2.4B from exchanges in the past ten days. This could be an indicator of reduced selling pressure and increased investor confidence. Also major investors have acquired around 280,000 ETH, totaling approximately $760M, further signaling a great deal of bullish sentiment."
Ethereum Price Forecast: $2,817 barrier holds strong
Ethereum experienced $61.8 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations accounted for $23.4 million and $38.4 million.
ETH retested the resistance around $2,800 to $2,900 for the sixth time in the past two weeks. A rejection at this level will mark the continuation of a trend where ETH has been consolidating between $2,500 and $2,850.
ETH/USDT daily chart
However, if ETH sees a firm move above $2,817 and establishes it as a support, it could rally to test the upper boundary line of a descending channel. A breakout above the descending channel resistance could send ETH to tackle the $4,100 key level, which has been a critical resistance in the past year.
On the downside, ETH could find support near $2,550 if it experiences a decline.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is aiming to test its neutral level. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histograms are slightly above their neutral levels, indicating a gradual rise in bullish momentum.
A firm daily candlestick close below $2,200 will invalidate the thesis.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana plunges as ETF speculators bet billions on XRP and DOGE
Solana (SOL) price tumbles as low as $180 on Monday, down over 9% in three consecutive days of losses. Bearish dominance in the SOL derivatives markets suggests the downtrend could extend in the week ahead.
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB whale demand declines 88% amid two-week consolidation phase
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price opened trading around the $0.000016 mark on Monday, having consolidated within a 5% tight range over the last two weeks.
Solana-based meme coin LIBRA controversy heats up, Argentina President hit by lawsuit
Argentina’s President Javier Milei faces charges of fraud for the promotion of LIBRA meme coin on the Solana blockchain. An on-chain intelligence tracker links LIBRA meme coin to MELANIA and claims that the creator extracted $100 million from the former.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalemate soon coming to an end
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for almost two weeks. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $580.2 million last week.
Bitcoin: BTC consolidates before a big move
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for the last ten days. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $650.80 million until Thursday.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.