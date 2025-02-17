- Solana price tumbles as low as $180 on Monday, down over 9% since the US SEC acknowledged XRP and DOGE ETFs fillings on Friday
- Bears dominate the SOL derivatives markets with $400 million active short contracts dwarfing $138 million long positions.
- Technical analysis indicators suggest SOL price remains at risk of further downsizing.
Solana (SOL) price tumbles as low as $180 on Monday, down over 9% in three consecutive days of losses. Bearish dominance in the SOL derivatives markets suggests the downtrend could extend in the week ahead.
Solana (SOL) plunges 9% as ETF speculators switch focus to XRP and DOGE
Solana (SOL) negative performance in February has extended further as the bearish price action intensified over the weekend.
Notably, the onset of Solana’s latest downtrend coincided with news of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledging Grayscale’s ETF filings for Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) on Friday.
As short-term traders reacted to the news by mounting demand for both XRP and DOGE, it dampened momentum for other major altcoins with ETF filings in progress, including Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL).
Solana (SOL) price action | SOL/USDT
The chart above shows that the SOL price has been in a steep downtrend since Saturday. SOL price has booked three consecutive days of losses since the SEC acknowledged DOGE and XRP ETFs fillings, declining over 9%. This brings Solana’s losses for February towards the 25% mark at press time on Monday.
Bears are betting $400 million leverage on further SOL downswings
The short-term impact of the SEC move on the altcoin markets has evidently been pivotal to Solana’s three-day losing streak, which saw it decline over 9% from $200 on Saturday to $182 at press time on Monday.
However, a closer look at SOL derivatives market metrics suggests that most traders anticipate further losses in the week ahead.
The Coinglass Liquidation Map chart below also emphasizes this stance, showing active leverage short vs. long positions mounted around the 20% boundaries of the current Solana prices.
This helps provide insights into how most short-term speculative traders are leaning during specific market phases.
Solana Liquidation Map | Source: Coinglass
The chart above shows active short contracts worth $400 million against long positions that have dwindled to $138 million.
This signals that bears currently maintain 65% dominance within the Solana derivatives market. It suggests that after three consecutive days of losses, most bull traders are now losing confidence and opting to capitulate rather than cover their positions.
Short positions outpacing longs can be indicative of a prolonged downtrend.
On the flip side, with short traders now over-leveraged, bulls may keep an eye on a slim breakout chance if markets receive a major bullish sentiment boost as the week unfolds.
By catching the overleveraged bears unawares, a short squeeze could drive up prices rapidly.
Solana Price Forecast: Bears eyes $175 as downward momentum intensifies
Solana’s price action is tilting bearish as it hovers near $182, extending its recent downtrend.
The daily chart highlights a 24% decline so far in February, with bears tightening their grip following the SEC’s acknowledgment of ETF filings for XRP and DOGE.
The parabolic SAR dots above the price candles indicate a strong bearish trend, reinforced by SOL’s persistent struggle below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $212.09 and the 21-day SMA at $216.70.
This suggests mounting selling pressure, with resistance levels stacking above the current price.
Solana price forecast | SOL/USDT
Momentum indicators in the daily chart further confirm downside risks.
The Forecast Oscillator stands at -4.56, reflecting weakening bullish momentum.
Meanwhile, the MACD line at -1.71 remains below the signal line (-6.69), with deepening red histogram bars signaling sustained bearish momentum.
If sellers maintain control, SOL could breach its immediate support at $180, paving the way for a slide toward $175.
However, an overextension of bearish bets could set the stage for a short squeeze. If bulls capitalize on excessive short positioning, a reversal above $190 could ignite a rebound toward $208, reclaiming lost ground.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana plunges as ETF speculators bet billions on XRP and DOGE
Solana (SOL) price tumbles as low as $180 on Monday, down over 9% in three consecutive days of losses. Bearish dominance in the SOL derivatives markets suggests the downtrend could extend in the week ahead.
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB whale demand declines 88% amid two-week consolidation phase
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price opened trading around the $0.000016 mark on Monday, having consolidated within a 5% tight range over the last two weeks.
Solana-based meme coin LIBRA controversy heats up, Argentina President hit by lawsuit
Argentina’s President Javier Milei faces charges of fraud for the promotion of LIBRA meme coin on the Solana blockchain. An on-chain intelligence tracker links LIBRA meme coin to MELANIA and claims that the creator extracted $100 million from the former.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalemate soon coming to an end
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for almost two weeks. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $580.2 million last week.
Bitcoin: BTC consolidates before a big move
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for the last ten days. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $650.80 million until Thursday.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.