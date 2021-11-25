Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Bitcoin – American Wrap 25 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Money flows back into cryptos
Bitcoin price sees bulls returning to the scene on Thanksgiving as investors see buying opportunities across the board in cryptocurrencies. Ethereum price sees momentum even building towards a bullish breakout with buy-side volume under excessive bidding. Although XRP is lagging, it is still stuck in a bearish triangle, the higher lows show a bullish inflow into the currency.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price is consolidating as it continues to trend sideways following its all-time high earlier this month. However, a technical pattern suggests that the retracement may soon be over, and the leading cryptocurrency’s next target appears to be at $88,000.
Ethereum whales have a master plan for Chainlink after prolonged consolidation
Chainlink has dropped out of the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and suffered prolonged consolidation. Chainlink continues to onboard new partners through its oracle service, leading to increased popularity for the altcoin over the past quarter.
SafeMoon V2 countdown begins with prices ready to explode
John Karony, SafeMoon CEO shared an update on new developments in the project, announcing the transition to a new team. Thomas Smith, SafeMoon's Chief Blockchain Officer has been replaced with a new team as part of the company's restructure and preparation for V2 launch.
XLM price shows signs of bullish reversal after a two-week correction
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate a few indicators that may reveal where Stellar is going next.
