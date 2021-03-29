Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH rolls toward $2,000 as resistance weakens
Ethereum has lifted from the recently established support at $1,540. Several seller congestion zones have flipped into support levels, including $1,600, the four-hour 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA), the 50 SMA, and $1,700. At the time of writing, Ether is dancing around $1,750 amid a push for gains toward $2,000. Read more...
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP deals with lockstep trading amid weakening on-chain metrics
Ripple managed to hold onto support at $0.55 during the weekend session. However, the price action to $0.6 remained limited due to the seller congestion zone at the 78.6% Fibonacci level taken between the last high of $0.65 to a low around $0.36. If the immediate support remains intact, XRP bulls will concentrate on trading above $0.6. Read more...
Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT heads toward all-time high amid broad-based crypto recovery
Polkadot recently bounced off support at $27 and is moving toward the coveted $40 level. The uptick in the price is not unique to DOT, because other cryptocurrencies have joined the party. Polkadot is doddering at $34 while technical levels gradually improve. The upswing will likely hit highs above $40 in the coming sessions. Read more...
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SEC claims XRP holders’ intention to intervene is motivated by doubling Ripple price
The Securities & Exchange Commission urged the court to disallow XRP holders from intervening in the Ripple case. Ripple suggested that there could be a role for XRP holders even if the intervention gets rejected. Attorney John Deaton claims that other cryptocurrencies could be on the line if the SEC highlighted XRP as a speculative investment.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).
Bitcoin price to reach $80k in April based on historical data and open interest
Historical data shows that Bitcoin has averaged 51% gains in April over the past 10 years. This means the Bitcoin price could reach $80,000 if it follows the average gains made each year.
Zilliqa sets the pace for massive recovery beyond $0.2
Zilliqa bulls are focused on sustaining the uptrend based on the MACD. ZIL may explode above $0.2 if short-term resistance at $0.18 comes out of the way.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.