Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH rolls toward $2,000 as resistance weakens

Ethereum has lifted from the recently established support at $1,540. Several seller congestion zones have flipped into support levels, including $1,600, the four-hour 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA), the 50 SMA, and $1,700. At the time of writing, Ether is dancing around $1,750 amid a push for gains toward $2,000. Read more...

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP deals with lockstep trading amid weakening on-chain metrics

Ripple managed to hold onto support at $0.55 during the weekend session. However, the price action to $0.6 remained limited due to the seller congestion zone at the 78.6% Fibonacci level taken between the last high of $0.65 to a low around $0.36. If the immediate support remains intact, XRP bulls will concentrate on trading above $0.6. Read more...

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT heads toward all-time high amid broad-based crypto recovery

Polkadot recently bounced off support at $27 and is moving toward the coveted $40 level. The uptick in the price is not unique to DOT, because other cryptocurrencies have joined the party. Polkadot is doddering at $34 while technical levels gradually improve. The upswing will likely hit highs above $40 in the coming sessions. Read more...