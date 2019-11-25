Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.7 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $132.48, though it is still 10% lower from this time on Sunday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $135.93.

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has recovered from the intraday low to trade at $43.66 by the time of writing. LTC/USD touched $42.35 during early Asian hours, but managed to regain some ground amid technical correction from an oversold territory.

NEO. the 17th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $560 million, has lost 13% of its value in recent 24 hours. NEO is one of the worst is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 on Monday. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $8.52, off Monday's low registered at $8.40.