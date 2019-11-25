Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited

- LTC/USD has recovered from the sharp sell-off during early Asian hours.
- The bullish recovery may be limited by intraday SMA50.
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has recovered from the intraday low to trade at $43.66 by the time of writing. LTC/USD touched $42.35 during early Asian hours, but managed to regain some ground amid technical correction from an oversold territory
Litecoin's technical picture
From the intraday, perspective a strong resistance is now created by an SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a 1-hour chart at $46.40. It coincides with the lower boundary of the weekend range. Once it is broken, the recovery may be extended towards $48.00, reinforced by SMA100 1-hour. The next resistance comes at psychological $50.00 followed by SMA200 1-hour at $ 52.40.
On the downside, a sustainable move below the intraday level of $42.35 will open up the way to $40.00. The last time LTC/USD traded below $40.00 in February 2019. This barrier is likely to slow down the bears and serve as a jumping-off ground for the recovery. The next support awaits us on approach to $37.00 (the lower line of the weekly Bollinger Band).
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Sinks Below $7000 on China Crackdown
Bitcoin fell below the $7,000 mark on Sunday for the first time since May. Digital currencies were hammered this past week on fears of a China crackdown. For the first time in six month, Bitcoin slumps below the $7,000 mark.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has recovered from the intraday low to trade at $43.66 by the time of writing.
NEO stares into abyss with over 13% day-to-day of losses
NEO. the 17th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $560 million, has lost 13% of its value in recent 24 hours. NEO is one of the worst is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 on Monday.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?
Ripple bears have been outperforming themselves since Friday. XRP/USD is the worst-hit by the consistent selling activity among the top three cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.