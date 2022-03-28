Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How sustainable is the recent crypto spring
Bitcoin price has revealed a massive surge in buying pressure, leading to a significant breakout. This development has allowed plenty of altcoins to trigger an exponential uptrend. While Ethereum faces a hurdle, Ripple seems to be heading higher.
Crypto.com price may blast through resistance to hit $0.60
Crypto.com price is approaching the most important psychological price level: the $0.50 level on its daily chart. While $0.50 is an important price level, there is not much in the form of technical resistance at $0.50. The next major resistance zone doesn’t appear until $0.60, so CRO may likely continue to move higher without much pressure.
Buy pressure ‘in bull market territory’ – Five things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) begins the last week of March with a bang after returning to its yearly opening price above $46,000. In a surprisingly strong upward move for a weekend, BTC/USD began surging upwards Saturday, continuing overnight to challenge its highs from the start of 2022. Coming against an ongoing macroclimate of considerable uncertainty, strength in Bitcoin is naturally being taken with a pinch of salt this month. The reaction is understandable given that previous attempts to break out of its multi-month trading range have all ended in failure.
