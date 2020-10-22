Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum Classic, Zcash and Dash – European Wrap 22 October

Top 3 Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows

Bitcoin rallied above $13,000 for the first time in 2020. A broader look at the 4-hour chart shows that the flagship cryptocurrency has been in a long-term bullish cycle since the crash in March. However, up and downs have been part and parcel of the price action, reminiscent of most bullish trends. Read More ...

Zcash is about to have its major protocol update and halving at the same time

A privacy-focused cryptocurrency Zcash is less than a month away from its first-ever halving event that will take place on block 1 046 400, around November 18. This major event for the ecosystem will be accompanied by the fifth massive system update known as Canopy that is supposed to make the network more secure and create the project's development fund. Read More ...

Dash Price Forecast: DASH correction seems imminent aiming for $70

Dash recently exploded in the wake of pulling the 50-day Simple Moving Average resistance into the rearview, as discussed. The cryptoasset appears to have bottomed out at $65 amid a breakdown from August’s high of $105. A recovery ensued with DASH/USD closing in on the critical hurdle at $80. Unfortunately, Dash lost steam, hitting a barrier at $78. Read More ...