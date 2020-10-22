Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum Classic, Zcash and Dash – European Wrap 22 October

Top 3 Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bitcoin rallied above $13,000 for the first time in 2020. A broader look at the 4-hour chart shows that the flagship cryptocurrency has been in a long-term bullish cycle since the crash in March. However, up and downs have been part and parcel of the price action, reminiscent of most bullish trends. Read More ...
Zcash is about to have its major protocol update and halving at the same time
A privacy-focused cryptocurrency Zcash is less than a month away from its first-ever halving event that will take place on block 1 046 400, around November 18. This major event for the ecosystem will be accompanied by the fifth massive system update known as Canopy that is supposed to make the network more secure and create the project's development fund. Read More ...
Dash Price Forecast: DASH correction seems imminent aiming for $70
Dash recently exploded in the wake of pulling the 50-day Simple Moving Average resistance into the rearview, as discussed. The cryptoasset appears to have bottomed out at $65 amid a breakdown from August’s high of $105. A recovery ensued with DASH/USD closing in on the critical hurdle at $80. Unfortunately, Dash lost steam, hitting a barrier at $78. Read More ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bankers grow concerned as governments around the world rush to digital currencies
The idea of state-backed digital money is gaining traction around the globe. However, neither regulators nor the community clearly understands how it will look like and what are the consequences of this major evolutionary development in the global financial system.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.