Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: Breaking below these levels will take ETC below $5 – Confluence Detector
After reaching a high of $8.35 on August 2, ETC has steadily gone down and reached a low of $5.50 on September 9. Since then, the price shot up to $6.20, encountered resistance at the 200-day SMA ($6.25), and then sort of settled itself around $5.50, as of writing. It looks like the market is currently under the bearish influence. Read More ...
UniSwap Price Forecast: UNI falling in tandem with DEXs' volume aiming for $2.5
UniSwap lock-step trading over the last two weeks has generally sustained a negative gradient. Before the retracement commenced, the decentralized exchange token recovered by more than 45% from the dip to $2.5 to levels slightly above $3.5. Read More ...
Curve DAO Token Technical Analysis: CRV bulls fight to regain control
Curve DAO Token has sustained a bearish narrative since the spike that immediately followed its launch in August. The flash rally to 24 was unsustainable, but the correction that followed has been unstoppable. Read More ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: PayPal enables buying and selling of cryptocurrencies in 2021
PayPal will offer the ability to shop using cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC starting in early 2021 in more than 26 million merchants around the world.
Is Yearn.Finance decentralized enough to survive without Andre Cronje?
Yearn Finance is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje, a DeFi developer behind quite a number of cryptocurrency projects, including smart contract ecosystem Fantom and iEarn project.
UniSwap Price Forecast: UNI falling in tandem with DEXs' volume aiming for $2.5
UniSwap lock-step trading over the last two weeks has generally sustained a negative gradient. Before the retracement commenced, the decentralized exchange token recovered by more than 45% from the dip to $2.5 to levels slightly above $3.5.
Cryptocurrency market enters new bullish cycle
A gust of fresh air is rushing through the cryptocurrency market after Bitcoin topped $12,000 for the first time since the beginning of September. While the flagship cryptocurrency is still on an upward roll, other major and minor cryptoassets are standing still, unbothered by the bullish action.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.