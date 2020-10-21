Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: Breaking below these levels will take ETC below $5 – Confluence Detector

After reaching a high of $8.35 on August 2, ETC has steadily gone down and reached a low of $5.50 on September 9. Since then, the price shot up to $6.20, encountered resistance at the 200-day SMA ($6.25), and then sort of settled itself around $5.50, as of writing. It looks like the market is currently under the bearish influence. Read More ...

UniSwap Price Forecast: UNI falling in tandem with DEXs' volume aiming for $2.5

UniSwap lock-step trading over the last two weeks has generally sustained a negative gradient. Before the retracement commenced, the decentralized exchange token recovered by more than 45% from the dip to $2.5 to levels slightly above $3.5. Read More ...

Curve DAO Token Technical Analysis: CRV bulls fight to regain control

Curve DAO Token has sustained a bearish narrative since the spike that immediately followed its launch in August. The flash rally to 24 was unsustainable, but the correction that followed has been unstoppable. Read More ...